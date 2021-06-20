Switzerland and Turkey would take on each in a must-win game in Euro 2020 on Sunday, June 20. Both these sides have dished out poor performances in this competition, with Turkey being the worst performer of the two. Considering the fact that this match is a must-win for both these teams, a draw wouldn't be useful at all as both teams would be coming out all guns blazing to secure a win, by a handsome margin. For Switzerland, they have a -3 goal difference, which is definitely a thing to worry about. They would have to win against Turkey and that too with more than a one-goal margin. Euro 2020 Day 10 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Updated Points Table

Turkey on the other hand, are in deep trouble and their chances to make it the last 16 looks pretty bleak. They lost both their games without scoring even one goal and they would need a massive win over Switzerland to overturn a -5 goal difference, which looks slightly improbable at this point in time. In terms of head-to-head comparisons, Switzerland are on the back foot with four wins in 16 encounters between these two sides. Turkey have won eight matches and the other four matches have ended in draws.

When is Switzerland vs Turkey, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 match will be played on June 20, 2021 (Sunday) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, in Azerbaijan. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

