Euro 2020 is turning out to be interesting with each passing fixture. In this article, we shall bring to you the day 10 schedule, kick-off time, points table and upcoming games of the tournament. But before that let's have a look at how day 9 panned out for the teams. So team Portugal had a faceoff with Germany and it turned out to be quite a sad outing for Cristiano Ronaldo's team as they lost the game 2-4. Ronaldo scored a goal within 15 minutes of the game but a couple of own goals ruined the game. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Furthermore, a couple of goals from Germany and Portugal lost the plot. The match between Spain and Poland ended in a 1-1 draw. It was Robert Lewandowski who rescued his team from crisis and led the team to a draw. Similarly, Antoine Greinzmann's net at the 66th minute saved France from losing the match against Hungary. The match ended with 1-1 draw. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated

Euro 2020 Day 10 Schedule With Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1. June 20, 2021 Italy vs Wales 09:30 pm Stadio Olimpico 2 June 20, 2021 Switzerland vs Turkey 09:30 pm Baku Olympic Stadium

Euro 2020 Upcoming matches:

On June 21, we shall have the match between Ukraine and Australia at 9.30 pm. North Macedonia and Netherlands will be playing at the same time on Monday. Russia and Denmark will also battle it out at 12.30 am IST.

Euro 2020 Points Table

The Euro 2020 Group F has Portugal struggling for qualification in the round of 16. The game between Hungary and France also ended with a 1-1 draw. Group F has France on number one, Germany on number two, Portugal on the third spot. Hungary is placed on number four.

