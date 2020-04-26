Tajikistan Suspends Football Season Until May 10 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dushanbe, April 26: Tajikistan said it was suspending football matches until May 10 after the government decided to take new precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "All football competitions in Tajikistan are suspended until May 10," Tajikistan Football Federation said in a statement on their official website.

"The Football Federation of Tajikistan fully supports the decisions of the Republican headquarters for the prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, adopted today on the temporary suspension of public and sports events in order to protect the health and safety of the population," it added. Neymar Plays Football With His Pet Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

The country was one of the few nations that had gone ahead with a football season despite the coronavirus pandemic. Tajikistan has reported no COVID-19 cases, although its ex-Soviet neighbours have confirmed hundreds. The suspension will take effect from Monday.

"Note that Sunday matches of the fourth round of the championship of Tajikistan among the teams of the major league will be held according to the calendar. Starting from the fifth round, the games of the top division will be temporarily suspended," the statement further said. Over 2.9 million people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 2 lakh people have lost their lives worldwide.