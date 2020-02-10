Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Dele Alli Apologises for Inappropriate Video Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Dele Alli (Photo Credits: Twitter/Dele Alli)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was once again in the firing line after he allegedly mocked an Asian man over the deadly Coronavirus epidemic. The 23-year-old posted the video on his Snapchat account with the caption ‘Corona whatttt, please listen with volume’. After this incident, the Englishman was accused by many fans for racist behaviour and has since apologized for his actions and has also taken down the video. The virus outbreak in China has killed over 900 people and more than 40,000 have been infected. Inter Milan to Wear Special Patch In Support of Coronavirus Victims in China During Derby Against AC Milan.

Dele Alli posted a video on Thursday, mocking an Asian fan over the coronavirus outbreak. The clip was reportedly shot at the Heathrow Airport lounge as the midfielder prepared to travel to Dubai to enjoy some time off as Tottenham Hotspur are currently on winter break. The 23-year-old since then has taken down the video and apologized for the incident on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. ‘I regret posting the video on my Snapchat and I immediately removed it when I realised that it may cause offence.’ The footballer said. ‘This was never my intention at all. For anyone that was offended, I’d like to offer my sincerest apologies.’ Dele added.

See Video

Just when you think you can’t possibly hate Dele Alli anymore...pic.twitter.com/m9Qd2Ra8zT — Yesitsme (@YesitsmeDigby) February 9, 2020

Will English FA take action against Dele Alli is yet to be seen but fans were not happy with the Spurs midfielder. Inter Milan were one of the teams who showed their support to the victims of coronavirus in China as they displayed a special message on their jersey for the people of China during the Milan Derby on February 9, 2020 (Sunday).