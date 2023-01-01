Having snatched a draw from what seemed a defeat at one point, Tottenham will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. A Harry Kane brace helped Spurs come back from being two goals down and steal a point in their last match of 2022. At one point, Spurs would have fancied themselves to score a winner in that game and script an incredible comeback victory. The story was a different one for Aston Villa as Unai Emery's men were handed a defeat by Liverpool despite them having taken the lead in that match. Seeking winning starts to the New Year, both teams will hope to be at nothing but their absolute best. Arsenal Go Seven Points Clear With 4–2 Win Over Brighton in the Final Premier League Game of 2022.

Spurs have dropped to the fifth place on the points table after Manchester United's win over Wolves. A win over Aston Villa will help them get back within the top four once again. Villa, on the other hand, will remain 12th even if they win this contest.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. The match will be played on January 1 and it will start at 07.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023? Here’s How Fans Can Witness PSG Heavyweight Compete Against Al Nassr’s Star Attraction.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live on Star Sports Select 3 or Star Sports Select HD 1.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the live streaming of the game.

