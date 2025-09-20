TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: German champions Bayern Munich will play TSG Hoffenheim at home this evening with the hosts looking to maintain their perfect start to the season. The Bavarians are heading into the game on the back of a 3-1 win against Chelsea which showcased their brilliant attacking brand of football. When Vincent Kompany was appointed as the Bayern Munich manager, he had many detractors but he is slowly and steadily proving them wrong. Their opponents TSG Hoffenheim are sixth in the points table with two wins and a loss. If the team can improve their defence, they are a force to reckon with. TSG Hoffenheim versus Bayern Munich will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 7:00 PM IST. Harry Kane Wins First Major Trophy of Footballing Career As Bayern Munich Clinch Bundesliga 2024-25 Title Following Bayer Leverkusen's Draw Against Freiburg, Shares Silverware Emoji.

Kelven Frees, Adam Hlozek, Koki Machida, and Valentin Gendrey are the players missing out for Hoffenheim due to injuries. Robin Hranac and Albian Hajdari will form the central defensive partnership. Andrej Kramaric will slot in as the no 10 with Tim Lemperle as the striker. Fisnik Asllani and Bazoumana Toure should get the nod on the wings.

Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito continue to miss out for Bayern Munich due to long term injuries. Harry Kane has been in sublime form for Bayern Munich and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. Serge Gnabry will slot in behind him as the playmaker while Luis Diaz and Michael Olise are likely to be deployed on the wings.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Match Details

Match TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Date Saturday, September 20 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue PreZero Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

TSG Hoffenheim will face Bayern Munich in the next encounter of the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, September 20. The TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match will be held at the PreZero Arena and will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

How to Watch Live Telecast of TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Bayern Munich are unstoppable at the moment and the visitors should claim an easy win.

