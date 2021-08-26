The UEFA Awards for 2020-21 are being held later today in Istanbul and will be broadcast at 9.30 pm IST. But just a few hours to go for the ceremony and we have the winner for the Men's Player of the Year is revealed already. Not officially of course! So as per a lot of reports, Jorginho is walking away with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award 2021. If this is true, the Chelsea midfielder has beaten the likes of Kevin de Bryune and N'Golo Kante to win the gong. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw: Time, Teams, Rules and Everything You Need to Know Ahead of UCL Draw.

This year has truly witnessed a great performance by Jorginho as he has not only won the Champions League 2020-21 title but also has been a part of Italy who recently won the Euro 2020. Whereas, N'Golo Kante has only been a part of the winning squad for UCL 2020-21 for Chelsea. But his national team France was beaten by Switzerland in the Round of 16. Now Kevin de Bruyne did win the Premier League title but ended up being on the losing side in the UCL 2020-21 finals against Chelsea. His national side Belgium was beaten by Italy in the quarterfinals.

Also taking into consideration the trophy count, no one comes even close to Chelsea. While one may talk about Jorgino's individual performance, The central midfielder made a total of 28 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and also provided an assist. In the UCL 2020-21, he featured in 12 games and netted a goal and an assist. Thus Jorginho was an obvious choice.

