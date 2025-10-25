Valencia vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming: Villarreal have climbed to the third spot in the Spanish La Liga after a string of quality performances. They face Valencia in an away tie next and will hope to keep up pace with Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are creating a gap at the top of the points table. They have an incredible record against Valencia, losing just one of their last seven La Liga meeting with them. Opponents Valencia are 14th and head into this crunch fixture on the back of a four-game winless streak that includes two losses as well. A win at home for them could make a crucial turnaround in their fortunes. Valencia versus Villarreal will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-To-Head Record: Check El Clasico Overall H2H Stats Ahead of La Liga 2025-26 Clash Between Arch-Rivals.

Mouctar Diakhaby and Largie Ramazani have been ruled out of this game for Valencia due to fitness issues. There will also be checks performed on Filip Ugrinic and Dimitri Foulquier to determine their availability for the tie. Hugo Duro and Arnaut Danjuma will form the two-man forward line with Pepelu and Javi Guerra as the dynamic central midfielders. Diego López is their key playmaker deployed on the flanks.

Nicolas Pépé is the key performer in attack for Villarreal and his ability to find the back of the net aligns with setting up others, making him special. They have injury issues of their own as well, with Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes missing in action. Santi Comesaña and Thomas Partey will likely sit deep and act as a cover for the backline. La Liga 2025–26: Four Things We Learned From Matchday Nine As Barcelona Set To Face Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Valencia vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Valencia vs Villarreal Date Sunday, October 26 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Mestalla Stadium, Valencia Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Valencia vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Valencia will take on Villarreal in La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, October 26. The Valencia vs Villarreal match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Osasuna vs Getafe live due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Valencia vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Valencia vs Villarreal La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Valencia vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Valencia vs Villarreal live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 99) or a tour pass (Rs 299).

