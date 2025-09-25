UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Stuttgart host Celta Vigo in their Europa League opener, with the German side looking to start their European campaign with a victory. They were participating in the Champions League last term, where they struggled and will hope the second tier of continental showdown will help bring about a change in fortunes. Sebastian Hoeness, their coach, has already won the DFB Pokal last season and is a quality manager. Their opponents, Celta Vigo, are playing in Europe after a gap of nine years, and it will be an enthralling moment for the fans. Stuttgart versus Celta Vigo will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Erling Haaland Breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 UCL Goals During Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Deniz Undav and Leonidas Stergiou are the players missing out for Stuttgart due to injuries. Chema Andres is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup with Atakan Karazor on the bench. Ermedin Demirovic is the lone striker up top with Bilal El Khannouss as the playmaker slotting in behind him. Tiago Tomás and Jamie Leweling will be deployed on the wings for the home side.

Iago Aspas is still around for Celta Vigo, having played in the 2016 Europa League campaign for the visitors.

Borja Iglesias will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for the team and will be supported by Bryan Zaragoza and Hugo Álvarez in the final third. Fran Beltrán and Hugo Sotelo will drive the team forward from the midfield. Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Others Who Won Honours At 69th Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony.

VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo Match Details

Match VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo Date Friday, September 26 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue MHP Arena, Stuttgart Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue VfV Stuttgart will face Celta Vigo in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Friday, September 26. The VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo match will be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart and it begins at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For the VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo online viewing options, read below. England Forward Jadon Sancho Ready To Enter the Peak Years of His Career With Aston Villa How to Watch Live Streaming of VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Stuttgart at home should create plenty of chances enroute a routine 2-0 win.

