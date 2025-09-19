Erling Haaland continues to scale newer heights and has now become the fastest player to score 50 UCL (UEFA Champions League) goals. The Norwegian striker achieved this feat during the Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match that was played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Friday, September 19. The 25-year-old opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium from an assist by Phil Foden in the 56th minute of the match and it was his 50th goal in the competition and he got to the mark in just 49 matches. Erling Haaland broke the previous record held by Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who had attained the 50-goal mark in the UEFA Champions League in 62 matches. Erling Haaland's goal propelled Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Manchester City 2–0 Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Erling Haaland Scripts Record As Cityzens Secure Victory After Giovanni Di Lorenzo Sees Red Card (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Erling Haaland Becomes Fastest Player to Score 50 UCL Goals

Erling Haaland has scored 50 Champions League goals, getting there in just 49 games, at least 13 fewer than anyone else in the competition's history. We take a closer look at his achievements here: https://t.co/VCyYeZM2nu#UCL #MCFC pic.twitter.com/d1frYbp0Uf — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 18, 2025

