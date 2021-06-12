Wales take on Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener with both teams considered decent international sides but none favourite to lift the cup. The Group A fixture takes place in Baku and both these teams will consider it a potential six-pointer with Italy beating Turkey 3-0 in the opening game of the group. Wales have not had the best of qualifiers and just prior to the start of the tournament, manager Ryan Giggs found himself embroiled in a legal case and the Wales board appointed Rob Page as his replacement on a temporary basis. Opponents Switzerland are in fine form on the contrary with wins in their six games. Euro 2020 Day 2 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Tod Lockyer joined the Wales camp at the very last moment with James Lawrence missing out due to an injury. Harry Wilson leads the attack for Wales with skipper Gareth Bale playing down the left. Daniel James, who did not get much chance at Manchester United this season, will look to utilise the national team set up to get some much-needed game time. Joe Allen in the middle is the one that makes the team tick with his passing efficiency. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Haris Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic line up as the two forwards for Switzerland with Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri slotting in as the no 10. Skipper Granit Xhaka will have a lot of ground to cover against a Wales side that features plenty of fast attacking players. Manuel Akanji has had a good season in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and the defender will have a crucial role to play in the tournament.

When is Wales vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Wales vs Switzerland clash in Euro 2020 will take place late on June 12, 2021 (Saturday) at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku. The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Group A has a scheduled time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Wales vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Wales vs Switzerland live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Wales vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Wales vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO TV users can also catch the live action of the game on its app. Switzerland start as the favourites against Wales and will likely dominate the proceedings from the start and claim all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).