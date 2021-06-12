The 60th edition of the European Championships kicked off on June 11, 2021 (Friday) with a clash between heavyweights Italy and dark horses Turkey. The action in UEFA Euro 2020 continues on June 12, 2021 (Saturday) as three games are scheduled to be played on the second day of the competition. Meanwhile, here is the Euro 2020 Day 2 scheduled with match timings in IST and venue. Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne Score As Azzurri Make Winning Start.

The opening day of Euro 2020 saw Italy announce themselves as one of the favourites in this year’s competition as the Azzurri’s thrashed Turkey 3-0 in Rome. An own goal from Mehri Demiral and strikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne saw Roberto Mancini’s men emerge with the win as Senol Gunes’ side looked far off from the side that finished second in their Qualifier group. Meanwhile, here is a look at the matches on UEFA Euro Day 2. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Euro 2020 Day 2 Schedule With Time in IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 11, 2021 Wales vs Switzerland 06:30 pm Baku 2 June 11, 2021 Denmark vs Finland 09:30 pm Copenhagen 3 June 12, 2021 Belgium vs Russia 12:30 am Saint Petersburg

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

On June 13, England will begin their European campaign against 2-18 World Cup finalists while North Macedonia make their debut in the competition against Austria. The Netherlands will also take on Ukraine in their first game of the competition.

Euro 2020 Points Table Update

With this win, Italy moved to the top of the team standings in Group A while Turkey are now at the bottom. Wales and Switzerland will both look to join the Azzurri's at the table when they meet on Saturday.

