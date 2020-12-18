Manchester, December 18: Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney's son has followed in his father's footsteps by signing a youth-team contract at Old Trafford.

Rooney posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy. "Proud day," Rooney posted on Instagram. "Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son." Wayne Rooney, Derby County Player-Coach Tests Negative for COVID-19 but Will Miss 3 Matches Due to Quarantine Rules.

Wayne Rooney's Tweet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

Rooney, 38, is currently serving as the interim manager of Derby in the second division. The former England striker had an illustrious 13-year career with Manchester United, scoring 253 goals in 559 appearances. Rooney and his partner Coleen have three more sons: Klay (7), Kit (4) and Cass (2).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).