Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has tested negative for COVID-19. The Derby Country forward and his family had to .undertake coronavirus tests after a friend, who later tested positive for COVID-19, paid them a visit. Rooney took to social media to share the good news of his negative test but express ‘anger and disappointment’ as he needs to self-isolate and will therefore miss some matches for Derby County. Virgil Van Dijk Injury Update: I'm Going to Return Better, Fitter and Stronger, Says Liverpool Defender.

Rooney’s friend Josh Bardsley had visited the footballer in his home on Thursday to gift him a watch ahead of Derby’s match against Watford on Friday. Unaware that his friend had tested positive, Rooney, who is at Derby as a player-coach, went on to play full 90 minutes in Derby’s 0-1 defeat to Watford. Schalke Apologizes for Racist Abuse of Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko.

But the 34-year-old had to later apologise after finding out that Bardsley had tested positive the night before the game. UK government guidelines clearly state that anybody in close contact with any person, who has tested positive, must self-isolate for at least 14 days. "Wayne also today discovered that Josh had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Had he known either that Josh had been contacted by track and trace or had tested positive he would have refused to have seen him,” Rooney’s team said post the game.

"Wayne is angry and disappointed that he, his family and his club have been put in this position by someone acting secretly and in breach of Government and NHS guidelines. He is now taking a coronavirus test as a result of his contact with Josh."

Wayne Rooney Tests COVID-19 Negative

Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus. Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 19, 2020

Rooney later underwent a test for the virus and tested negative. He announced the result with a post for his fans on Twitter. “Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus,” Rooney said in a post. “Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial”

Meanwhile, Derby County have started in the worst manner under Rooney and have lost four of five games they have played in the Championship. Derby’s only win have come against Norwich and they are placed 21 in the points table with only three points from five matches.

