West Ham United Players to Make Wage Deferrals Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Mark Noble of West Ham United. (Photo Credits: IANS)

London, April 11: West Ham has become the second Premier League club after Southampton to announce that their players will defer part of the salaries due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the club said that manager David Moyes, vice-chairman Karren Brady and finance director Andy Mollett will take a 30 per cent pay cut. Joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and shareholders are putting 30m pound into the club.

The first team playing squad, led by captain Mark Noble, are supporting the effort by deferring a percentage of their salaries during this period of postponement. "The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries," said the club. Southampton FC Becomes First Premier League Club to Announce Players Salary Deferral Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Brady said: "There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger."

Noble said: "At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflect the club's aim to help ensure the staff get 100 per cent of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches.

"We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community." The English Premier League had earlier proposed a universal 30 per cent pay-cut for all players. However, the Professional Footballers' Association said that would hit tax contributions to the NHS.