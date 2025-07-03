In a heartbreaking development, Liverpool and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away after being involved in a car accident near Zamora in northwestern Spain. The 28-year-old and his brother were reportedly travelling in a Lamborghini, which caught fire after veering off a road and it led to their tragic demise. Tributes poured in from all quarters as the football fraternity mourned the loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. What's more heartbreaking is the fact that Diogo Jota had tied the knot with his long-time partner Rute Cardoso not many days ago and the couple had three children. In this article, we shall take a look at who Rute Cardoso is and see a timeline of her relationship with the late Liverpool star. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool and Portugal Forward and His Brother Andre Silva Pass Away in Car Accident.

Diogo Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso had tied the knot on June 22 in Porto in a ceremony attended by family and friends. The couple took to social media to share moments of their wedding celebration. And hours before Diogo Jota's untimely death, he had shared a video from his wedding with Rute Cardoso on Instagram and captioned it, "A day we will never forget." Diogo Jota's brother Andre Silva was also a professional footballer, having played for the Portuguese side Penafiel. Hours Before Diogo Jota’s Death in Car Crash, Portugal Footballer and Wife Rute Cardoso Shared Their Wedding Video.

Who is Rute Cardoso? Know All About Late Portugal and Liverpool Footballer's Wife

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, has been a constant presence in many of his matches and one of his strongest sources of support. The two reportedly met when they were 13 years old while studying together in Porto. The couple have had a long relationship and in 2022, they got engaged. On June 22 and as mentioned earlier, Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso got married. Rute Cardos,o earlier in 2023, had made the news after she had criticised referees in Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham, a contest which saw the 28-year-old see a red card.

A look at Rute Cardoso's Instagram profile reveals her love for travelling, with some of her pictures being at scenic locations with the late footballer, Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso have three children, Dinis and Duarte and a baby daughter, whose name is not yet known. On the football front, Diogo Jota had a pretty successful season for both club and country, winning the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title with Portugal while helping Liverpool clinch the Premier League 2024-25 trophy.

