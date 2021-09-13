Cristiano Ronaldo completed a return to Manchester United last month, arriving from Juventus to begin his second stint at the club. The Portuguese star made his first appearance for the Premier League outfit this season during the weekend against Newcastle United. Now with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team facing Young Boys in Champions League next, the 36-year-old will be aiming to get some game time. Cristiano Ronaldo Included In 22-Man Manchester United Squad For UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Encounter Against BSC Young Boys.

Manchester United begin their European campaign this week as they travel to Switzerland to face BSC Young Boys. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are the favourites heading into the game and will aim to get all three points as they look to get past the group stages this season after failing last time around.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys, UCL 2021-22 Clash?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the 22-man Manchester United squad traveling to Bern to take on BSC Young Boys in their first Champions League game of the season. The two clubs are placed in Group F alongside Atalanta and Villarreal.

‘The thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season. Of course there is a game on Tuesday (against Young Boys). He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well,’ said Solskjaer ahead of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sensational on his first appearance for Manchester United this season, netting twice against Newcastle United. And with Ole Gunnar Solskjer’s team looking to make a winning start to their European campaign, the Portuguese is expected to play a huge role in the game.

