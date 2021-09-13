After their impressive display against Newcastle United on the weekend, Manchester United will travel to Switzerland to face BSC Young Boys for their first Champions League game of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced a 22-man squad for the European encounter which includes the returning Cristiano Ronaldo but striker Edinson Cavani once again remains absent from the matchday setup. Manchester United Return 'best Decision' : Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring twice in a rampant 4-1 win. The Portuguese is also in contention to make his first Champions League appearance as a Red Devil for the first time since 2009 as Ole Gunnar Solskjer could count on the 36-year-old.

🚨 2️⃣2️⃣ Reds will make the trip to Switzerland for our #UCL opener...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani continues to miss out from the matchday squad after not being involved during the weekend as well after picking up a knock in training. ‘Maybe he’ll be [out for] a week or so, he’s still working his way up to full fitness from that one.’ Said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when asked about the Uruguayan’s fitness.

With Dean Henderson still not fully fit, 21-year-old goalkeeper Matej Kovar has been included in the travelling squad as is 19-year-old winger Anthony Elanga. Henderson is nearing a return as he played with the Under-23 team against Arsenal on the weekend.

Manchester United will be aiming for all three points in Bern against BSG Young Boys as they aim to get past the group stages after missing out last season. The Premier League outfit are also drawn against Atalanta and Villarreal in the group with the latter beating them in the Europa League final last campaign.

Manchester United Predicted Line-Up

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Paul Pogba; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo

