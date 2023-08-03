Al-Nassr will take the stage alongside Zamalek in the Group C encounter of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 3 at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr are entering the contest on the back of a comprehensive win over US Monastir. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side proved to be a force to be reckoned with and netted four goals while Monastir could only score a single goal in response. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Gerd Muller’s Record With Header in Al-Nassr’s 4–1 Win Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023

The Al-Nassr management would be pleased by the effort of their players, including their star striker Ronaldo. Ronaldo had not been in the best of forms of late but he showed glimpses of his old vintage self in the clash against Monastir and scored a goal. The Al-Nassr captain would look to carry on the good work for his team in the forthcoming encounter against Zamalek and pilot them to the next round. Al-Nassr Share Video of Sadio Mane Receiving Special Welcome From New Teammates

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Nassr vs Zamalek Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 fixture?

When Al-Nassr take on Zamalek at the King Fahd Stadium on August 3, star Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start for the former side. Ronaldo has been a regular feature in the Al-Nassr's starting XI in the previous games of Arab Club Champions Cup and thus, he is expected to marshall the troops in the upcoming clash. The legendary footballer would look to set the stage ablaze with his performance and help his team outclass the Zamalek side.

