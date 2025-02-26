The Copa del Rey 2024-25 semi-finals are getting wild. In the first semi-final leg 1, Real Madrid's arch-rivals FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played an enthralling 4-4 draw. Now, Real Madrid CF are set to face Real Sociedad in the second semi-final. The first leg of the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 semi-final two game is scheduled to be played at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country. This match will be played on February 27, from 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In a high-voltage game like this, Real Madrid wouldn't like to miss their main man in the front Kylian Mbappe, who recently wasn't training with the squad as he had an appointment for tooth extraction. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Draw 4–4 in Thrilling 1st Leg of Copa del Rey 2024–25 Semifinals.

Kylian Mbappe is now finally a beast for his new club Real Madrid. The French star forward was finding issues with his form after joining the club at the beginning of the ongoing 2024-25 season, but now he is back to his known benchmark. The player was lethal in the UEFA Champions League knock-out game against rivals Manchester City, scoring a hattrick in the 3-1 win. The player however hasn't scored any goal in the last game against Girona FC, which was in La Liga.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semifinal Match?

Despite having a tooth extraction and missing training with the Real Madrid squad, Kylian Mbappe will be traveling with the squad to Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián and be available for the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semifinal first leg match. Vinicius Junior Opens Up On His Relationship With Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappe, Refutes Claims of Rift With Fellow Los Blancos Star.

Kylian Mbappe is the most vital player in Real Madrid's attack this season. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in La Liga 2024-25 with 17 goals, so his form in the Spanish top tier should prove effective for the Spanish Cup. Carlo Ancelotti should be eyeing to field him up-front with Vinicius Jr. in a 4-4-2 formation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).