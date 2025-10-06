Ceara Thrash Santos
ANOTA +3 NA CONTA DO VOZÃAAAO!!!! 🏁👴
O Ceará VENCE a equipe do Santos por 3 a 0 e soma +3 pontos importantíssimos na sequência do Campeonato Brasileiro.
Nossos gols foram marcados por Mugni, Pedro Henrique e Sobral. ⚽
Obrigado pelo apoio, Nação! Vocês foram fundamentais… pic.twitter.com/ltw5ZhBMT8
— Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) October 6, 2025
