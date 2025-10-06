Fernando Sobral managed to get one past the goalkeeper in the 94th minute as Ceara moved to 10th place in the Brazilian Serie A standings with the win, while Santos remained in 16th place, a spot above the relegation zone. Santos 1-2 Internacional, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Johan Carbonero and Rafael Santos Borre Find Net Each As Neymar Jr And Co Suffer Defeat At Home With both teams on the lookout for a victory, Ceara hosted Santos in the ongoing Brazilian Serie A 2025, where the home side dominated the contest and secured all three points. Lucas Mugni handed Ceara Sporting Club the early lead, finding the back of the net in the 10th minute at Castelao. Santos-sans Neymar Jr. went into the second half trailing 0-1, which soon became 0-2 as Pedro Henrique hit a goal for the home side in the 66th minute, pushing the visitors further back in the Brazilian Serie A match. In stoppage time,

Ceara Thrash Santos

ANOTA +3 NA CONTA DO VOZÃAAAO!!!! 🏁👴 O Ceará VENCE a equipe do Santos por 3 a 0 e soma +3 pontos importantíssimos na sequência do Campeonato Brasileiro. Nossos gols foram marcados por Mugni, Pedro Henrique e Sobral. ⚽ Obrigado pelo apoio, Nação! Vocês foram fundamentais… pic.twitter.com/ltw5ZhBMT8 — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) October 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)