Liverpool take on Wolves at the Molineux, looking to salvage their season, which has gone from bad to worse with each passing week. The Reds are out of the FA Cup after another loss suffered at the hands of Brighton. With a Champions League tie coming up against Real Madrid soon, Jurgen Klopp has the tough task of keeping his squad rejuvenated. They do not look like finishing in the top four this term but with plenty of games still to play, a string of wins can change the dynamics. Opponents Wolves have managed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone but still hover around the danger mark and need a few wins to pull themselves safe. Wolves versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, Premier League 2022-23: New Look Chelsea Drop Points Again As Fulham Hold Them to A Goalless Draw At Stamford Bridge.

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Boubacar Traore are the players missing out for Wolves due to injuries. Raul Jiminez is set to lead the attack with Pablo Sarabia as the playmaker. Hwang Hee-Chan and Adama Traore are the options from the wing with Ruben Neves controlling the tempo of the game from midfield.

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate are ruled out for Liverpool with fitness issues and no return date is available for them. Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo make up the front three. The problem for the Reds has been an ineffective midfield display from Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson. Liverpool will hope the trio can find their old form and help the team get back to its best again. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Portugal Star Score for the First Time for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Against Al-Fateh.

When is Wolves vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played at Molineux Stadium. The match will start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, February 4.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live EPL 2022-23 match between Wolves vs Liverpool on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolves vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Wolves vs Liverpool will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee. Wolves at home are a tough side to face and the game is likely going to end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).