It took a while but Cristiano Ronaldo finally has his first goal for Al-Nassr and it came at a very crucial time, helping his side clinch a point from a match that they looked like losing. The Portugal star had missed few chances earlier in the game but did not hesitate to put the ball behind the net from the penalty spot in the dying stages of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal As Al-Nassr Play Out 2–2 Draw Against Al-Fateh to Go Top of Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video:

Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🐐 He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia 💪#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L3tiql2DNG — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)