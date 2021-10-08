Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been on the news for his knee injury and has also pulled out of the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. So far he has only made one appearance in the Serie A 2021-22. However, the 40-year old striker has been itching to make a comeback and now it is said that he could be back in the AC Milan colours for the game against Hellas Verona. The match between AC Milan and Verona will be held on October 17, 2021. Needless to say that the fans are extremely excited about this news and are waiting for his comeback. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores Stunning Goal During AC Milan Practice Session, Swedish Star Shares Video.

Zlatan had signed AC Milan in 2019 and has been blazing guns for the team ever since. This time, the team is also has been a part of the Champions League 2021-22. However, Zlatan could not be a part of those games too owing to a knee injury. The team has played a couple of games in the UCL 2021-22. One was against Liverpool and the other was against Atletico Madrid. The team lost both games of the UCL 2021-22.

Ibra wishes to reach a milestone for AC Milan. The former Manchester United striker has a personal goal in mind for himself. Irba wishes to clock the 100 goals milestone with Milan. As of now, he has currently on 85 which means he is 15 short. But knowing Ibrahimovic, the Swede does not give up so easily and will continue working towards his fitness. Surely the fans are keeping their fingers crossed for Ibra to return soon to the squad.

