Imran Khan Congratulates Pakistan for Winning Kabaddi World Championships 2020 Against ‘Unofficial Indian Team’ (See Post)

Pakistan Win Kabaddi World Championships 2020 (Photo CRedits: Twitter)

Lahore, February 17: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his country's kabaddi team after they won the World Championship -- deemed as unofficial -- beating India in the final.

Pakistan defeated India won 43-41 in the final of the World Cup on Sunday in Lahore's Punjab Stadium.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India," tweeted Imran on Monday.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 17, 2020

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim also lauded the team for its comeback after a weak first half. "43-41 is the final score. And that's after being down after the first half. Fantastic effort from the boys to crown Pakistan Kabaddi champions," he tweeted.

It should be remembered that the World Kabaddi Federation had earlier said that World Championship in Pakistan wass "unauthorised" and "no institution will officially recognise the certificate" of the meet where a kabaddi team from India also took part without the consent of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"We think that all the concerned governments must verify in advance (before giving permission to host the event) that participants of any international meet in their countries are genuine and recognised by the national federations and the concerned international federation under IOC," L. Dorji Lama, President and CEO, World Kabaddi Federation (WKF), had told IANS.

"Unfortunately, due to the political influence of officials of unauthorised federations, it would be difficult to do so.

"We also see that the governments have no control over the unauthorised tournaments held in many countries as it happened in Pakistan on Monday."

"It is a fact that the World Championship in Lahore is unauthorised and no institution will officially recognise the certificate of that championship. Hence the players will suffer ultimately. So it is high time that the concerned governments take strict action against such unauthorised participants as well as the organisers in the future," he had said.

IOA chief Narinder Batra had also said that the Indian team, participated in the event, was not an official one from the country as they had not been approved by the Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI).

"The IOA has not approved the team and it has also not been approved by the federation, so I don't know who has gone. Whether 60 or 100 have gone, I have no idea. The kabaddi federation, which is a member of IOA, has confirmed that it has not sent anyone. I have seen the statements from the (sports) ministry which confirm that they have not approved anyone. So I don't know who they are and what the story is. It has got nothing to do with Indian sports," Batra had told IANS.