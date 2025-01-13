India is going to witness a historical moment as the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, which is the inaugural edition of the competition is all set to start from January 13 and will be played at the New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. There will be 20 teams participating in the men's game and 19 teams in the women's competition. A complete week of thrilling action awaits fan across the nation. The teams are divided into four groups of five teams each in the men's edition. The top two teams in each group following a round-robin will qualify for the knockout rounds, starting with the quarterfinals. India Men’s Team Gears Up Against Nepal for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in New Delhi.

The Indian men's team has been pooled alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan in Group A, and will start their campaign against Nepal on January 13. Pratik Waikar, who is a veteran of the game and playing since 2016, will lead the team and the fans will hope that India can clinch the inaugural title. They will back themselves to do it with the experienced Ashwini Kumar at the helm as the head coach. Both squads were selected after an intensive training camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi in December. Nepal are a heavyweight opponent and the match will not be easy for the hosts.

When Is India vs Nepal, Kho Kho World Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hosts India will take on Nepal in the opening game of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match will be played at the New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on January 19, Monday. The India vs Nepal match has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details of the India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Nepal, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports First TV channels. For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Nepal, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need to have a subscription for the same.

