India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team take on each other in a three-match One-Day International series from November 30. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 will also mark the return of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will be featuring for the first time at home since February. India will be captained by KL Rahul, with regular skipper Shubman Gill ruled out due to an injury. When is IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

India will look to avenge their 0-2 Test defeat earlier this month against South Africa and hit back at critics with performances in the first ODIs and then the 5-T20I series.

Rahul and coach Gautam Gambhir face many selection dilemmas, with several key players missing from the squad, and deciding whether to play an XI that keeps the future in mind or maintain a balance of youth and experience.

South Africa will hope to continue their winning form under Temba Bavuma, who will have star players in the ODI scheme of things.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Date November 30 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first ODI of the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30. IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). KL Rahul Says India Will Be ‘More Excited’ if MS Dhoni Turns Up To Watch Opening ODI Against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2025 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).