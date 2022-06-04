India face Uruguay in their opening game of the FIH Hockey 5s 2022 on Saturday, May 4. The match would be played in Lausanne, Switzerland and will begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India have sent a strong squad for the competition and would hope to have a great start to the tournament. Meanwhile. let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match. FIH Hockey 5s 2022: Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Indian Squads, Schedule and All You Need To Know About Inaugural Tournament

Rajani Etimarpu would have the role of leading the Indian team in the competition. The Indian team also boasts of the likes of Mumtaz Khan, who earlier this year, guided India to the junior women’s hockey World Cup. After this game against Uruguay, India would take on Poland.

India vs Uruguay, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Uruguay, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on June 4, 2022 (Saturday) at 06:00 pm IST.

India vs Uruguay, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for FIH Hockey 5s 2022 in India. IND vs URU hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

India vs Uruguay, FIH Hockey 5s 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs SUI hockey 5s match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of FIH Hockey 5s 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

