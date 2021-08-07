Neeraj Chopra joined some elite company as he won a gold medal in Men's Javelin throw, India's first gold in athletics and only the second individual from the country to win a gold medal after Abhinav Bindra in 2008. Chopra secured India's seventh medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 joining wrestlers Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia along with Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Boroghain, the Indian Men's hockey team and PV Sindhu on the medals tally as India's medal winners at Tokyo 2020. With seven medals (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze) at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, this is India's best-ever medals tally at the Summer Games, surpassing previous best of six at the 2012 London Olympics. You can check the real-time updated medal tally at Official Olympics Website as well.

India is one of the 205 (+ EOR team) countries participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad held in Tokyo, Japan. The international multi-event tournament is branded as Tokyo 2020. India has sent out its largest contingent with 120 athletes. And Team India are pumped up to bring the best result for the country in terms of medals won. You can Check Full Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Medal Table & Country-Wise Medal Standings.

In the last edition, the 2016 Rio Olympics, India had managed to win 1 silver medal (PV Sindhu in badminton) and 1 bronze medal (Sakshi Malik in wrestling).

India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Winners

Who Won Sport Medal Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Gold Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling Silver Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Silver PV Sindhu Badminton Bronze Lovlina Boroghain Boxing Bronze India Men’s Hockey Team Hockey Bronze Bajrang Punia Wrestling Bronze

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Medal Table

After Tokyo Summer Olympic Games being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is finally taking place from July 23 until August 8. And when Mary Kom, one of India’s medal hopefuls and flag-bearer led the Indian contingent during Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, every Indian cheered for them to make the country proud at the biggest stage. India is eyeing good results, especially in sports such as shooting, archery, hockey, wrestling and boxing. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will see medals awarded in 339 events across 33 sports encompassing 46 disciplines.

India has appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympic Games since 1920. India has won a total of 28 medals with 9 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze. India national field hockey team was invincible during a period of time, winning 11 medals in 12 Olympics between 1920 and 1980. Their winning-run included eight gold medals total and six successive gold medals from 1928–1956. Abhinav Bindra remains the only Indian to win an individual gold medal. The shooter accomplished the big feat during 2008 Beijing when he shot for the gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle discipline.

