Suzuka, April 5: Carlos Sainz has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton during Q2 of Saturday’s Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, meaning that the Spaniard will drop from P12 to P15. Hamilton was on a push lap during the session when he encountered a slow-moving Sainz in Turn 1 on his in-lap, leading to the seven-time World Champion voicing his annoyance over the radio after having to go off track to avoid the Williams. F1 2025: A Look at Formula One’s Storylines Ahead of Japanese Grand Prix.

The matter was referred to the stewards to be investigated after Qualifying and, after a hearing was held, it was confirmed that Sainz would drop three grid positions at the next race in which he participates – that being Sunday’s event at the Suzuka Circuit. A document released following the hearing – in which the stewards heard from Sainz and team representatives as well as reviewing the data, video and radio evidence – states: “The driver of Car 55 stated that he did not have any warning from the team, of the approach of Car 44 on a push lap.

“He stated that he was caught completely by surprise and because of the approach speed of Car 44, and the angle of his car, he could not see Car 44 in his mirrors. “However notwithstanding the above, the team had ample warning that Car 44 was on an out lap whilst Car 55 was on its push lap. Also, more than 8 seconds elapsed from when it was obvious Car 44 was not going into the pits, and hence was going to start a push lap, and when Car 55 could have taken appropriate action if the driver had been warned by the team.

“It is noted that the standard penalty guideline for this offence during Qualifying, irrespective of whether it was the fault of the driver or the team, is a 3 grid position penalty, and therefore the Stewards find that the standard penalty should be applied. F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton Confident in Ferrari’s Ability To Overcome Challenges Ahead of Japanese Grand Prix.

” With Sainz having initially exited in Q2 – ending the session in 12th place – he will now drop down to 15th, which will in turn promote Fernando Alonso, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda up into P12, P13 and P14 respectively. The incident adds to what has been a tough start to Sainz’s time at Williams, as he continues to get used to the FW47 following his switch from Ferrari.

