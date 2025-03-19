Cricket remains a key aspect of bonding between India and New Zealand, which Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has often spoken about during in ongoing India visit. NZ PM Luxon, who is currently in India to strengthen ties between both nations was seen playing cricket with children, alongside former 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, former Black Caps skipper Ross Taylor, and ace spinner Ajaz Patel. In a post shared on Luxon's official social media handle, the NZ PM could be seen batting, and then fielding in the slip cordon as Taylor took strike. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Holds Reception For England and BlackCaps National Cricket Teams At Premier House After NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

New Zealand Prime Minster Christopher Luxon Playing Cricket

Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket. pic.twitter.com/osnqmdgIu7 — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 19, 2025

