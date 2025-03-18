Mumbai, March 18: Aiming to revolutionise golf in a manner akin to T20 cricket, PGTI has introduced a groundbreaking mixed format at the Rs 2 crore Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational, where India's top male and female golfers will compete together for the first time. Co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India and the Women's Golf Association of India, the third edition of the tournament will be held at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru from April 23 to 26. 'Kiski Baat Kar Rahe Ho, Kaun Hai?', Kapil Dev Reacts After Being Told About Yograj Singh’s Controversial ’Gun’ Remark for Former India Captain (Watch Video).

"It is something new that is happening. We want to do something like T20. More thrills in a short time. We can bring more people to the golf course and more sponsors. The golfers need more opportunities. Today cricket reached at this stage because cricket board has given them the opportunity to play at the highest level." Kapil, who is the PGTI president, told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think it is very important for the golfers also to enjoy something new. Because they are playing day in day out, same type of game. The world is moving and we have to move with the times."

The tournament will begin with a practice round on April 23, followed by a three-day, 54-hole championship in which 60 men and 12 women professionals will compete for the same prize purse. The event will also feature three Pro-Am rounds in a rotational format, with 48 professionals teeing off in the morning, while the remaining 24 pair up with 72 amateurs in the afternoon session.

Each Pro-Am team will comprise one professional and three amateurs, with scores combining the pro's stroke play and the amateurs' scramble format. Prize money will be awarded to the top three professionals in the Pro-Am standings, making this tournament a thrilling blend of high-stakes competition and camaraderie.

Defending champion Karan Pratap Singh, who had a standout season on the PGTI in 2023 with two wins, is hoping for a turnaround in his fortunes when he tees off at Prestige Golfshire next month. Former India Captain Kapil Dev Calls for Balanced Approach to Family Travel on Long Cricket Tours.

"I had a rough patch after 2023. I was looking to improve myself and made a few swing changes in April last year and it backfired. But I have now changed back to my old swing and I feel I am not too far away. I have missed cut almost every event this year but this tournament is close to my heart, this is the second event that I won as a professional and I think I can get my game up in this event." Karan told PTI.

Tvesa Malik, who was also present at the event, was excited to compete alongside the country's top male golfers.

"It's incredible to play alongside with the best golfers in the country and the extra money is also great. I had a good start last season, I had a low patch before that, so it was a good feeling that I still have it. I learnt so much and the game is good but I feel I am learning every week. I am really excited this season." said Malik.

The event was also attended by Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, and Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI.

