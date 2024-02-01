Chennai, January 31: Last month, Shubham Kumar made an arduous 30-hour train journey in the general compartment from his hometown of Arrah in Bihar to Nadiad in Gujarat for the School Games Federation of India’s National archery competition. But despite the hardship he went on to win the team bronze there. ‘PM Narendra Modi Has Constantly Supported the Youth…’, Says Anurag Thakur After a Successful Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Coming into the 6th Khelo India Youth Games, Shubham had neither faced this level of competition nor witnessed such large-scale arrangements earlier. But nothing deterred him from winning only the second gold medal of the Games for Bihar, in the boys' recurve category.

The performance may have surprised many at the archery range on a hot, windy afternoon at the Nehru Park Sports Complex in Chennai, but not Shubham himself.

“I had come determined to win a gold at this Khelo India Youth Games and I have achieved that,” a delighted Shubham said. “My initial shooting wasn’t that great, I was placed 11th (in qualifying) but I thought that I will come back the next day and do much better, no matter how windy it was.

“I got to learn a lot here. It was very windy and you had to be really careful. I had not faced this level of competition and this kind of wind earlier,” he added.

Shubham’s achievement becomes even bigger when you consider that he took up archery only three years ago, and started with recurve a year and a half back. “I played in Indian bow category for two years but did not get a medal. Then I took up recurve and after several ups and downs in performance, I have reached this level,” he said.

Although he was in favour of his son’s sporting dream, Shubham’s businessman father was hesitant to spend the stiff sum of Rs 3.5 lakh required for his recurve equipment.

But his maternal aunt’s husband, a shooting medallist, convinced his father to invest in the equipment as his son was talented.

The 10th standard student trains under coach Neeraj Kumar Singh at a small archery academy situated in a private multi-sport venue in Arrah. “There is space for only five targets and there is a boundary wall on one side, so you don’t get the feel of the wind too.” Palak Ashutosh Joshi Breaks Her Own National Record to Win Gold Medal in Women's 200m Backstroke Event at Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

It is far from the ideal set-up, but Shubham is used to bumps on the road. “You need patience in this game, and also to handle various types of constraints. If you can do that, you will go far,” he said. "I am sure that I will bring an international medal soon," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).