Swimmer Palak Ashutosh Joshi, who represented India in the recent Asian Games 2023, set a new national record by breaking her own clocking a timing of 2:18.59 in the Women's 200m backstroke final of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Palak's old national record was 2:18.90 which she shattered to win the gold medal in the event. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Wrestler Janvi’s Training Module Includes Playing Shaankh and Grooving on DJ Music.

Palak Ashutosh Joshi Rewrites Own National Record to Win Gold Medal

🚨NATIONAL RECORD ALERT 🏊‍♀️Palak Ashutosh Joshi has rewritten her own National Record in Women's 200m Backstroke after clocking 2:18.59 (old NR - 2:18.90, 2023) at Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/0xcpcNtmz4 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)