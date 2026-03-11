Anaya Bangar has provided a detailed update regarding her transition journey, confirming she is set to undergo a skin graft vaginoplasty. In a recent video shared on her social media, Anaya outlined the specifics of the upcoming surgical procedure and the medical steps she is taking to ensure a successful recovery. The announcement comes as part of Anaya's ongoing efforts to document her journey transparently, providing insight into the technical and emotional aspects of gender-affirming healthcare.

Anaya has opted for a skin graft vaginoplasty, a surgical technique used in gender-reassignment gender-affirming care. The procedure requires a significant period of preparation and a disciplined post-operative routine. Anaya Bangar Takes Career Break As Cricketer Gears Up For Gender-Affirming Surgery in March (See Post).

Apart from the video message, Anaya wrote, "Surgery prep has officially started. Liquid diet from today and the countdown feels very real now. Surgery is called the skin graft vaginoplasty."

"I’m feeling a mix of excitement and fear but also a lot of gratitude knowing I’m in good hands with Dr. Chettasak and the team at WIH International Hospital. My parents will be joining me tomorrow and i truly appreciate @trinetra @officialsaishashinde @sushantdivgikr for their presence during this crucial period. I’ll keep sharing this journey with you all....," Anaya added.

Anaya Bangar Shares Video Message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

Anaya, who was previously known as Aryan, has been vocal about the transition since publicly sharing journey in late 2024. Having moved to the United Kingdom to pursue education and a career in sports, Anaya has frequently discussed the challenges and milestones of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and the legal processes involved in her transition. Anaya Bangar To Undergo Gender-Affirming Surgery in March; Says She Has Full Support of Father Sanjay Bangar.

What is Skin Graft Vaginoplasty?

A Skin Graft Vaginoplasty is a surgical procedure used to create or reconstruct a vaginal canal using a piece of healthy skin (a graft) harvested from another part of the body. In the context of gender-affirming surgery, it is often utilized when there is insufficient local tissue to achieve a functional vaginal depth.

The procedure is highly technical and involves several distinct medical stages:

1. The Core Procedure

In a typical gender-affirming case, the surgeon creates a space (the vaginal vault) between the bladder and the rectum. To line this new canal, they use a combination of existing local skin and a skin graft.

The Graft Source: Most commonly, the graft is taken from the scrotum (scrotal skin graft). If that is unavailable or insufficient, surgeons may harvest skin from the lower abdomen, inner thigh, or hip.

Graft Preparation: The harvested skin is "thinned" to remove fat and excess tissue. This process, often called defatting, helps the graft "take" (bond with the new blood supply in the canal) more effectively.

2. Why it is Used

Surgeons generally opt for this technique in two scenarios:

Inadequate Donor Tissue: When a patient has a shorter penile length or has undergone prior circumcision, there may not be enough skin to line a full-depth canal (usually 5–6 inches) using the standard "penile inversion" alone.

Reconstructive Needs: It is also used for cisgender women who are born with congenital conditions (like MRKH syndrome) or those who have lost vaginal structure due to cancer treatment or trauma.

3. Recovery and The "Take" Process

The recovery for a skin graft procedure is more intensive than standard surgeries because the new skin has no blood supply of its own initially.

The "Take" Period: For the first 5–7 days, the graft survives through "plasma imbibition"—essentially "drinking" nutrients from the surrounding tissue. By day seven, new blood vessels begin to grow into the graft (revascularisation).

Immobility: Patients often stay in the hospital for a week with vaginal packing (surgical gauze or a stent) kept firmly in place to ensure the graft stays pressed against the canal walls.

Dilation: Because skin grafts have a natural tendency to contract, the patient must follow a strict lifelong dilation schedule using medical dilators to maintain the depth and width of the canal.

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(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).