A fascinating fight is on the cards when Lerone Murphy squares off against Aaron Pico at UFC 319. The featherweight bout is the co-main event of the UFC 319 PPV show that is slated to take place at the United Center in Chicago and fans would not want to miss this fight. Lerone Murphy so far has had an unblemished record in the UFC since his debut in the year 2019 when he had a split draw against Zubaira Tukhugo at UFC 242. But that has been followed by the Manchester native going 8-0 in his UFC bouts and he is in red-hot form going into this clash against Aaron Pico at UFC 319. Lerone Murphy's last fight resulted in an unanimous win over Josh Emmett at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Read below to check the date and timing in IST of Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico at UFC 319. When Is Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 Fight? Know Date and Time in IST of High-Voltage Middleweight Ultimate Fighting Championship Match.

Aaron Pico in contrast, is set to make his UFC debut in this clash against Lerone Murphy. The American was originally slated to go up against Movsar Evloev at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26 but the bout did not take place as the latter opted out due to health concerns. Well, Aaron Pico will finally get to make his UFC debut as he goes up against the unbeaten Lerone Murphy. Aaron Pico, who has a solid background in boxing and amateur wrestling, for long has been considered among the best prospects in MMA history. And now that he has joined UFC, the 28-year-old will have a chance to prove his mettle against Lerone Murphy and a win over the Englishman can mark a spectacular debut. Know All About Khamzat Chimaev's Unbeaten Record in Ultimate Fighting Championship Ahead of Middleweight Title Bout Against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

When is Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico UFC 319 Fight?

The Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico fight will take place at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, August 17. The Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico match is set to start at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Aaron Pico, despite the fact that he is making his UFC debut, might be tipped by many to come out on top and his fight against Lerone Murphy is expected to be nothing but a blockbuster. But Lerone Murphy is expected to come out on top in the end, extending his winning streak in the UFC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).