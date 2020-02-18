Largest Stadiums in the World: Check Out List of Biggest Grounds by Seating Capacity As BCCI Shares Glimpse of New Motera Stadium

Motera Cricket Stadium (Photo Credits: Twitter/ BCCI)

Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as the Motera Stadium, is set to become the world’s largest cricket stadium in terms of its capacity. The Sardar Patel Stadium, which reportedly will be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump during his visit to India later this month, can hold a seating capacity of 110,000 people which is at least 76000 more than the previous largest cricket stadium – the Melbourne Cricket Ground which can seat 100,024 people. Earlier known as the Motera Stadium the venue was renamed in honour of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel. Today it is known as the Sardar Patel Stadium. As the Sardar Patel Stadium etches its name into a list list of stadiums, take a look at some of the world’s largest stadiums in terms of capacity they can hold. BCCI Shares Picture of the Largest Cricket Venue in The World.

The earlier Sardar Patel Stadium was demolished completely in 2016 with the Gujarat government renovating and reconstructing it into a world-class facility. It is believed that the entire renovation process cost the government approx. Rs 700 Crore. The stadium has been home to several landmarks in Indian cricket context. It was at this very venue that Sunil Gavaskar became the first-ever cricketer to complete 10000 Test runs, Kapil Dev broke Richard Hadlee record to become the highest wicket-taker in Tests and Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers recorded their first career double hundreds.

While the Sardar Vallaabhia Patel Stadium becomes the largest cricket stadium in the world, it the second largest stadium by capacity across all sporting events. The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, also known as the May Day Stadium, is the world’s largest stadium with a capacity hold of 114,000 people. The stadium is situated in Pyongyang, North Korea. Sardar Patel Stadium is, however, the largest stadium in India and the world’s largest cricket stadium. Take a look at the top 10 largest stadiums in the world.

List of World's Top 10 Largest Stadiums by Capacity

Sr No Stadium Capacity City/State Country Sport 1 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium 114,000 Pyongyang North Korea Football, Athletics 2 Sardar Patel Stadium 110,00 Ahmedabad, Gujarat India Cricket 3 Michigan Stadium 107,601 Ann Arbor, Michigan United States American Football 4 Beaver Stadium 107,005 State College, Pennsylvania United States American Football 5 Ohio Stadium 102,780 Columbus, Ohio United States American Football 6 Kyle Field 102,733 College Station, Texas United States American Football 7 Neyland Stadium 102,455 Knoxville, Tennessee United States American Football 8 Tiger Stadium 102,321 Baton Rouge, Louisiana United States American Football 9 Bryant-Denny Stadium 101,821 Tuscaloosa, Alabama United States American Football 10 Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium 100,119 Austin, Texas United States American Football

Interestingly, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which until now was the largest cricket stadium by capacity and among the top 10 largest cricket stadiums, has been pushed into the 11th position. Melbourne, however, remains the second-largest cricket stadiums by capacity. Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium is now the second-largest stadium in India with a capacity of 85,000 people.