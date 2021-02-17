The sporting action resumes again on February 17 (Wednesday) with several events set to be held around the world. Here we track and cover every major sports and events and bring you all the love breaking sports news, headlines, match news and score updates, injury updates on players, transfer news and rumours, player retirements and everything from the sporting world you need to know. In the major talking point from Tuesday, India beat England by 317 runs to win the second Test and level the four-match Test series. This was also India’s biggest win by runs over England surpassing the 279-run victory in Leeds 34 years ago. India vs England Highlights 2nd Test 2021, Day 4: Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin Shine As IND Beat ENG.

Virat Kohli Hails Team India's Character and Fighting Spirit After Winning Second Test Against England by 317 Runs (View Post).

Some big teams are set to be in action on February 17 (Wednesday) with Juventus playing FC Porto in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 while Borrusia Dortmund will visit Sevilla. In the Indian Super League, FC Goa will play Odisha FC with the former looking to regain their place in the top four and the latter fighting to avoid the tablespoon. World No 1 in women’s tennis Ashleigh Barty will be in action in the Australian Open quarter-finals while in the men’s quarter-final Rafael Nadal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.