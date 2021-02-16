16 Feb, 09:05 (IST) India vs England Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021, Day 4 Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test day four. India are seven wickets away from victory while England face an uphill task. The visitors lost three wickets late on day four. Joe Root and Daniel Lawrence are the two overnight batsmen for England.

The second India vs England Test moves into the day four with England needing 429 more runs to win. India were bowled out for 286 in their second innings and thanks to first innings lead of 295, the home side set England 482 runs to win. England will resume day four's play on 53 for three with Joe Root and Daniel Lawrence batting on two and 19 respectively. Stay tuned for IND vs ENG live score updates.

England lost three wickets in their second innings on day three. Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns fell to Axar Patel and Rory Burns respectively. Jack Leach was sent out as the nightwatchman but he failed to bat out the remaining overs as Axar accounted for him. Root and Lawrence then played out the remaining overs. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Tamil Nadu Player After Kris Srikkanth to Score a Century at Chepauk.

It was another day dominated by India, especially Ashwin. However, the local boy this time made merry with the bat. The right-handed batsman scored his fifth Test century and complimented his five-wicket haul. Apart from him, captain Virat Kohli scored 62 off 149 balls. Meanwhile, England face an uphill task as they look to survive and bat out two full days. The hosts will be eager to pick the remaining seven England wickets on day four itself.