Former American competitive swimmer, Michael Phelps will celebrate his 35th birthday today (June 30, 2020). Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with a total tally of 28 medals and also hold the record for most Olympic gold medals (23). At 2008 Beijing Summer Games, Phelps won eight gold medals, breaking the record of fellow American Mark Spitz record of seven first-place finishes at a single Olympic event. Michael Phelps Teaches His Kid ‘Lion’s Breath’ or Simhasana for Mental Wellness.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Phelps began swimming at the age of seven. The American began his Olympic career at the age of 15 when he finished fifth in the 220m butterfly final at the Sydney Games in 2000, where he was also the youngest male to make the United States Olympic team since Ralph Flanagan in 1932. So as the retired swimmer turns 35, we take a look at some power quotes and sayings by him on life and success.

Michael Phelps Quotes

"You Have To Have A Dream So That You Can Get Up In The Morning"

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"If You Want To Be The Best, You Have To Do Things That Other People Aren't Willing To Do."

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"You Can't Put A Limit On Anything. The More You Dream, The Farther You Get"

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Think Goals Should Never Be Easy, They Should Force You To Work, Even If They Are Uncomfortable At The Time."

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Like To Just Think Of Myself As A Normal Person Who Just Has A Passion, Has A Goal And A Dream And Goes Out And Does It. And That's Really How I've Always Lived My Life."

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"When I Feel Tired, I Just Think About How Great I Will Feel, Once I Finally Reach My Goal."

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Won’t Predict Anything Historic. But Nothing Is Impossible."

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"It Doesn’t Matter What Else Is Going On. When You Walk Into Your Arena Or You – Whatever You Excel At. You’re There To Take Care Of The Job That You Have To Do."

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"If You Say Can’t, You’re Restricting What You Can Do Or Ever Will Do"

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I Found Something I Love...And Never Gave Up."

Michael Phelps Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Michael Phelps retired following a successful showing at the 2016 Rio Games and by the time he drew curtains on a successful career, the American has collected 28 medals, 23 golds, three silver and two bronze at the Olympics. Phelps was the most successful athlete at four consecutive Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).