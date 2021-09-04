Giovannie " KingGio" Gonzalez has been fighting since the age of 14. but it wasn't always in a boxing ring. " I went to the Flea Market when I was a kid bought two pairs of boxing gloves would go and call out random people to box and the rest is history. 17 years Later, "KingGio" now holds the UBO ( Universal Boxing Organization) Super FeatherWeight world Title.

He Was the first Professional Fighter from Northern California to be signed to the prestigious GRANT Boxing Brand by Founder Elvis Grant who has provided Boxing Gloves to Floyd Mayweather Jr, Gennady " Tripple G "Golovkin, & Teofimo Lopez just to name a few. Not only does he hold a world title, but he is also the CEO of his boxing promotional company KingGio Boxing Promotions.

Gonzalez is single-handedly changing a boxer's narrative of being undefeated, with a record of 11-6-1. Ten years ago a record like that would have meant the career of a fighter was pretty much over. But today, Gonzalez is one of the most popular professional fighters in Northern California. His go-forward, aggressive style has made him a household name. Training out of Stockton California, a city that is known for its thug reputation. It has produced some of the best fighters in the world with the likes of Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Yaqui Lopez & now Giovannie Gonzalez.

His Business reputation and boxing vision has him being compared to Floyd Mayweather jr,& oscar de la hoya, only Gonzalez is doing it from a small city in Northern California.