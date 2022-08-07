Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas, emerged as the most expensive buy at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 player auction held here. A total of 130 players were sold to the 12 franchises during the player auction over the two days, across the four categories of players auctioned. The highlight of the auction was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing the all-time record after he was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping sum of INR 2.26 crore. Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Player Auction: Pawan Sherawat, Faizal Atracheli And Other Most Expensive Buys Ahead Of Ninth Season

Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after he was bought for INR 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was bid). The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction history. Pardeep Narwal returned to the UP Yoddhas side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at INR 90 lakh. Meanwhile, Raider Guman Singh emerged as the most expensive Category B player at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction, being bought for a whopping INR 1.21 crore by U Mumba. Furthermore, Defender Sunil Kumar was the second most expensive player in Category B. He was picked up by Jaipur Pink Panthers for INR 90 lakh.

Amirhossein Bastami was the stand-out in Category C after being sold for a whopping INR 65.10 lakh to Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar emerged as the surprise pick after he was bought for INR 64.10 by Dabang Delhi KC Neeraj Narwal (INR 43 lakh) and Rinku Narwal (INR 40 lakh) also earned massive amounts as they were acquired by Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants respectively. An opportunity was given to the 24 players who took part in the final of the Khelo India University Games 2022 to enter the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Player Auction and Jai Bhagwan grabbed the chance with both hands as he was taken by U Mumba for INR 10 lakh.

Talking about a very successful player auction, Divyanshu Singh, CEO Haryana Steelers, said, "It was an interesting bid but we managed to acquire Manjeet. His performance has been improving and we cannot wait to see him on the mat playing for Haryana Steelers. He will certainly bring an abundance of experience and talent to our team."

Star raider of the player auction Pawan Kumar Sehrawat spoke about being sold to Tamil Thalaivas for INR 2.26 Cr - the highest-ever, "I have not won the vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a team other than Bengaluru Bulls. So, I will try my best to help the Tamil Thalaivas win the title in the upcoming season. I feel really proud that the Tamil Thalaivas Coach and management are showing their trust for me. I will look to play even better in the next season."

"I would also like to tell the youngsters that they should concentrate on their fitness. If they are fit then they can play for India and Vivo PKL team as well."

