What is Janata Curfew and How Will it Work? Everything You Need to Know About March 22 Exercise Urged By PM Narendra Modi Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on Thursday announced "Janata (Public) Curfew" on Sunday, March 22, in view of Coronavirus outbreak in India. The PM throughout his 30-minute address requested people to restrain through social distancing as the COVID-19 has infected more than 190 people in the country and killed four. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

“Today, I am seeking one more support from every citizen. It is Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and imposed by people themselves,” PM Modi said. "On March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen have to follow the Janta Curfew," he added. PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

What is Janata Curfew? How Will it Work?

Janata Curfew is a self-imposed curfew that citizens will enforce on themselves on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

During the time of curfew, PM Modi urged people to say at home and only get out in case of emergency. He also asked people to restrain from going to public places.

People working in emergency services like medical services, police, media, firefighters etc will be excluded from the Janata curfew.

At 5 pm on Sunday, PM Modi requested all people to stand at their doorways and clap for people working in emergency services to encourage and honour them.

"For the past two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On Mar 22, at 5 pm, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for five mins to salute and encourage them," PM Modi had said.

He said that the March 22 exercise would help citizens to get familiarised with self-isolation. "I want the next few weeks from you, I want your time," he said. The Prime Minister also urged people to inform at least 10 others about 'Janata Curfew' as well as measures to prevent the novel coronavirus.