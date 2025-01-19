New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup and said the triumph brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports. The Indian women's team won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with a dominant 78-40 victory in the summit clash against Nepal here on Sunday.

On a memorable night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, India produced a masterclass of speed, strategy and skill, dishing out a clinical show. India Script History After Both Men's and Women's Teams Win Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Captains Pratik Waikar, Priyanka Ingle Named Best Players.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi said in a post on X.

This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation, he said. "May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come," the prime minister added.