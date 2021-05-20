Red Bull has had a great start to Monaco Open 2021. Sergio Perez came first in the qualifying round and Lewis Hamilton has on number five.

Only 0.161s split the top three in FP1! 😳@redbullracing got off to a great start, with Sergio Perez leading the way and Max Verstappen in P3#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1https://t.co/7TXx6JLVXD — Formula 1 (@F1) May 20, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).