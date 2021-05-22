New Delhi, May 22: Wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, was on Saturday arrested in Punjab in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium which had led to the death of a wrestler, media reports said. Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar Wanted! All You Need To Know.

Kumar was arrested by Punjab Police which will hand him to the Delhi Police.

A Delhi court had earlier declined to grant anticipatory bail to the wrestler who is the only Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals in individual sport. Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category.

