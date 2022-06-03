Casper Ruud would take on Marin Cilic in the men's singles semifinal of the French Open 2022. The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier and is scheduled to be played at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cilic has been in good form and he has his sights set on making it to the final of the French Open 2022, which would make him the fifth active player after Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic to make it to the summit clash of all the majors. Rafael Nadal Birthday: Roland Garros Grounds Crew Shares Special Message for Spaniard on His Special Day

Ruud on the other hand, defeated Holger Rune in the quarterfinal to enter the last four. The Norwegian earlier made history by becoming the first Norwegian player to enter the last four in Roland Garros.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic French Open 2022 Semi-final Tennis Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the French Open 2022. Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 (Hindi commentary), Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) and Sony SIX will provide the live telecast of the Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic semi-final tennis match in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic French Open 2022 Semi-final Tennis Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of the French Open 2022 in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide live streaming online of Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic French Open 2022 semifinal match. However, users will need to subscribe to the services.

