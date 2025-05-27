Mumbai, May 27: Emma Raducanu summoned every ounce of resilience to overcome both physical adversity and mounting scrutiny, defeating China’s Wang Xinyu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in a two-hour 44-minute thriller in the French Open first round on Monday. Making only her second appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam — having missed the previous two editions due to injury — the 22-year-old Briton was visibly unwell, requiring a medical timeout to check her blood pressure late in the first set. French Open 2025: Paula Badosa Scripts Upset to Knockout Naomi Osaka; Katie Boulter Advances to Second Round of Roland Garros (Watch Video).

Despite the discomfort and a disputed call that seemed to swing momentum towards Wang, Raducanu refused to fold. Her eventual triumph wasn’t just a win on the scoreboard, but a deeply personal statement about her evolving mental toughness.

“I don’t feel great, I was struggling from the start,” Raducanu admitted to TNT Sports after the match. “I was flat, but I’m happy to find a way.”

The former US Open champion, ranked 41st in the world, endured a trying afternoon from the first ball. At the first changeover, she anxiously glanced at her player’s box, where support staff Jane O’Donoghue and Tom Welsh stood in for lead coach Mark Petchey, who was absent due to commentary commitments.

Having recently battled a back spasm in Strasbourg — treated through dry needling and heat therapy — Raducanu’s return to full fitness was clearly not complete. She looked lethargic, dazed even, and reached for a banana in an early attempt to lift her energy. But by the end of the first set, she called for the doctor, resulting in her blood pressure being taken on court. Roland Garros 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Begin French Open Title Defenses With Strong Wins in First Round.

Still, Raducanu managed to edge the opening set, breaking serve on her second opportunity despite the distraction of her physical state. The second set, however, slipped away after a controversial line call that fired up Wang and knocked the Briton off rhythm.

Returning with renewed intent, Raducanu pounced early in the third set, breaking Wang twice to take a commanding lead. Though both players continued to struggle with their own consistency — the match saw an incredible 17 breaks of serve — it was Raducanu who held her nerve in the final moments.

The win ties her longest clay-court match ever — and arguably ranks among her most hard-fought. Raducanu will now need tactical brilliance and near-perfect execution. Awaiting her in the second round is world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek, who eased past Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3 in her opener.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).