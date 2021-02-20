Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the women’s singles finals of the Australian Open 2021. The summit clash will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). The Japanese star leads the head-to-head record, winning two of their encounters with the American recording a solitary win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady, Australian Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Australian Open 2021: Jennifer Brady Beats Karolina Muchova in Semifinal, to Face Naomi Osaka in Final.

Naomi Osaka heads into this game on the back of a 20-game winning run and has won her last three Grand Slam final matches. The 23-year-old defeated Petra Kvitova in 2019 to lift her maiden Australian Open title. Meanwhile, Jennifer Brady will be making her first appearance in a Grand Slam final but has the experience of defeating previous winners as she defeated Maria Sharapova and Ash Barty in Brisbane last year.

When is Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady Women’s Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2021

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady match in the Australia Open Women’s singles will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The game will be held on February 20 (Saturday) and has a tentative start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final Match Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady match of women’s singles final on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the semi-final clash live on Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels.

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady final clash in the Australian Open 2021 women’s singles match online for fans in India.

