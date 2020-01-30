Novak Djokovic After Defeating Roger Federer in Australian Open 2020 Semi-Final: Hope I Made Him 20 Per Cent Better Player (Watch Video)

Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has defeated Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2019-20 and sealed a spot in the finals. The Serbian won the 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 and showed no mercy and had an upper hand over the 20-time Grand Slam winner. By the end of it, Djoko walked away with the last laugh and hoped that he made Federer 20 per cent a better player. After the match, the Serbian had some great things to say about his opponent and also mentioned that Federer was not at his best in terms of movement. Federer started the game having an upper hand by 4-1 but then dwindled down in the latter part of the match. Novak Djokovic Qualifies for Australia Open 2020 Men's Singles Final After Knocking Out Roger Federer in Straight Sets.

This is the fourth time that Federer was defeated by Djoko in the Australian Open. He defeated Federer in 2008, 2011 and 2016. “Respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt... He wasn't at his best and even close to his best in terms of movement and respect for coming out and trying his best all the way through.” He also spoke about playing against Federer elaborately and said the Swiss ace of one of his two biggest rivals (the other one is Rafael Nadal). Djokovic also recalled the moments when he would lose the semi-finals to either of the two.

Check out the video below:

After 5️⃣0️⃣ enthralling battles with Roger Federer over 1️⃣4️⃣ years, @DjokerNole seems to have the winning formula in Melbourne.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NrfWgx8JcG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020

Novak Djokovic will either play against Dominic Theim or Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Sunday in the finals of the Australian Open 2020. This will be the eight-time that Djoko has entered the finals of the Australian Open.